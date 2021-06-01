Gauteng pays R16m to distribute R13m Covid-19 relief to artists and athletes

The Gauteng department of sports, arts and culture has paid two companies R16.5m just to disburse R13.2m in Covid-19 relief funds.

This means that the service provided scored R3.3m more than the actual value of the relief cash they were tasked with distributing.

MEC Mbali Hlophe made the shocking revelation in a written reply to a questioned posed by the DA in the Gauteng legislature. The DA’s spokesperson for sports, arts and culture at the Gauteng legislature, Kingsol Chabalala, on Tuesday said they were appalled by this revelation.

“It is extremely concerning that two service providers were paid such a ridiculous amount of money, which is higher than the amount individually paid out to artists and athletes,” said Chabalala.

“The jobs of the two entities enlisted to help administer grants must be audited to ascertain exactly how they used the millions of rand that was paid to them. Clearly this Covid-19 relief grant did not benefit the financially struggling Gauteng athletes and artists, but a few individuals, labelled as ‘department stakeholders’.”