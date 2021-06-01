Politics

IN QUOTES | Gigaba refutes claims by Norma about 'influence' of Guptas, Dudu Myeni and Zuma

01 June 2021 - 10:00
Malusi Gigaba was visibly upset on Monday, criticising his estranged wife Norma Mngoma for dragging his family into her allegations involving funding from the Gupta family for home renovations.
Malusi Gigaba was visibly upset on Monday, criticising his estranged wife Norma Mngoma for dragging his family into her allegations involving funding from the Gupta family for home renovations.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Former minister Malusi Gigaba denied being invited to the Gupta residence and being shown stacks of cash as alleged by his estranged wife Nomachule 'Norma' Mngoma at the state capture commission.

He also denied inviting the Guptas to their wedding in 2014 because the relations had “cooled off” and he didn't want to rebuild them. He also responded to Mngoma's comments about a credit card which had a withdrawal limit of R3,000, saying it was for household essentials and to get her medication during her pregnancy.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Gigaba refuted this was a credit card in his previous evidence and said it was a debit card, but Mngoma said this was not true because Gigaba knew there was nothing she could do with R3,000.

On Monday, Gigaba said it was unfortunate that Mngoma claimed there was nothing she could do with R3,000 as this would be a luxury for many households.

Here are seven telling quotes from his testimony: 

Norma has money 

“She has a lot of money and at some stage, she would have asked me to assist her with some allowances, but my understanding was she asked because husbands have got to provide allowances to their wives. It's not that she didn't have the money herself. Even the life she continues to live now is quite extravagant.”

R3,000 is a luxury for many 

“Miss Mngoma is used to an extravagant lifestyle where R3,000 doesn't mean anything. For many households in SA, R3,000 would be a luxury and in this instance, she had her own money and all I did was give her the money to allow her to buy things related to her pregnancy like medicine or some household things she may need.

"If she thought R3,000 was nothing, that is what was in the card as the withdrawal limit.” 

'I thought she was wealthy and paid for our honeymoon,' Gigaba says of Norma Mngoma

Malusi Gigaba told the state capture commission he thought his estranged wife was a monied, high-flying IT exec and that she funded their 2014 ...
Politics
4 days ago

Dudu Myeni's appointment at SAA

“If I said I didn't understand why she was appointed, I would have been referring to myself because I was the minister of public enterprises when she was appointed ... I'm the one who appointed Miss Myeni as the chairperson of the new board, so I couldn't say I didn't understand why she had been appointed.”

Not aware of information Myeni allegedly gave Zuma 

“If I needed to discuss issues with the board of SAA, I either convened the chairperson and CEO of the board to discuss issues with them or I would request special general meetings with the board to raise certain issues, or the department would engage either the board or the executive management of SAA.”

There were no instructions from Myeni or the Guptas 

“Miss Myeni never passed any instructions to me from the president and so, the issue of me being upset by these does not arise. If the president wanted to talk to me as one of his ministers, he would call me directly to talk.”

Suits and a secret suitor: Norma fibbed to me and you, Gigaba tells Zondo

Ex-minister claims estranged wife was promised ‘financial rewards’ if she delivered his head at the state capture probe
News
15 hours ago

Gigaba fires back at Norma Mngoma, saying she used Zondo inquiry to solicit a divorce settlement

During testimony on Thursday, former minister Malusi Gigaba accused his estranged wife of being an “accomplished liar”.
Politics
4 days ago

Gupta naturalisation

“The issue of naturalisation, I found it under way in the department. It did not need me. It was not influenced by me. I found it already under way in the department. So, what was the need for this cash incentive towards my wedding at which they were not invited?”

The white wedding and the Guptas' funding 

“At the white wedding, she was responsible for the payment. If she went to the Guptas to ask for the money, I did not ask her because I took it to be her responsibility. I knew her to have money and it was the responsibility of her family to pay for the wedding. Even the vehicles which I used to arrive at my wedding were government cars, because I did not want to incur any additional expenses.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I thought she was wealthy and paid for our honeymoon,' Gigaba says of Norma Mngoma

Malusi Gigaba told the state capture commission he thought his estranged wife was a monied, high-flying IT exec and that she funded their 2014 ...
Politics
4 days ago

'They think the Zondo commission is Date My Family': Mzansi reacts to Malusi Gigaba testimony

The testimony of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba at the state capture inquiry on Thursday has seen him and his estranged wife Nomachule “Norma” ...
Politics
3 days ago

Malusi Gigaba 'angry and pained' at Norma Mngoma dragging his family into state capture shenanigans

'I am sorry for raising my voice, chairperson, but I am filled with pain and anger at how my family is being dragged into this when they do not ...
Politics
16 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Defiant Ace plays his last card: ‘Cyril, I’ll expect an apology if I win’ Politics
  2. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward ... Politics

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...