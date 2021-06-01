IN QUOTES | Gigaba refutes claims by Norma about 'influence' of Guptas, Dudu Myeni and Zuma

Gigaba refuted this was a credit card in his previous evidence and said it was a debit card, but Mngoma said this was not true because Gigaba knew there was nothing she could do with R3,000.

On Monday, Gigaba said it was unfortunate that Mngoma claimed there was nothing she could do with R3,000 as this would be a luxury for many households.

Here are seven telling quotes from his testimony:

Norma has money

“She has a lot of money and at some stage, she would have asked me to assist her with some allowances, but my understanding was she asked because husbands have got to provide allowances to their wives. It's not that she didn't have the money herself. Even the life she continues to live now is quite extravagant.”

R3,000 is a luxury for many

“Miss Mngoma is used to an extravagant lifestyle where R3,000 doesn't mean anything. For many households in SA, R3,000 would be a luxury and in this instance, she had her own money and all I did was give her the money to allow her to buy things related to her pregnancy like medicine or some household things she may need.

"If she thought R3,000 was nothing, that is what was in the card as the withdrawal limit.”