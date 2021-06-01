Malema breaks his silence: 'When a person says to me I will kill you, I can't give him roses'

EFF leader Julius Malema has explained the cause of the chaos that erupted during a session of the Pan-African Parliament last week, saying he was reacting to a threat allegedly made by an MP against him.

The fourth ordinary session of the fifth parliament descended into mayhem when a visibly angry Malema hurled insults at and threatened to kill a member of Mali's delegation.

“I will f*** you up outside. I’ll kill you outside. Outside this meeting, I will kill you,” Malema can be heard shouting.

He made the threat amid acting Pan-African Parliament president Fortune Charumbira’s call for the session to be adjourned because of a positive Covid-19 result.