Tito Mboweni apologises to Scopa MPs for ‘tough luck’ remark

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has apologised to MPs at the standing committee of public accounts (Scopa) for his conduct during an appearance before them with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

Mboweni and the DBSA appeared before Scopa on Tuesday following a letter by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa which raised allegations of maladministration and corruption.

Holomisa had also raised issues about the appointment of board members at the DBSA, further questioning the appointment of board chairperson Enoch Godongwana.

He had raised allegations of mismanagement regarding loans worth millions of rands.

During the presentation, DBSA CEO Patrick Dlamini denied the allegations of mismanagement and corruption, assuring MPs the bank had done due diligence, even calling an external firm to look into the deals.

However, it was the conduct of Mboweni and the DBSA that irked some members of the committee when they responded to questions about the allegations.