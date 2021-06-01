Politics

RECORDED | Pan-African Parliament expected to elect new leader

01 June 2021 - 14:23 By TimesLIVE

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) is expected to vote for new leadership in Midrand, Gauteng on Tuesday.

This is the sixth day of the fourth ordinary session of the fifth parliament.

Violence broke out on Monday when frustrations grew over whether the presidency should be on a rotational basis or via the current direct ballot box, with the southern caucus leading the call for rotation and the east and west caucuses in opposition.

