WATCH LIVE | Prasa-related evidence the focus of state capture inquiry on Tuesday
The commission of inquiry into state capture will hear evidence related to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) from the head of its legal division, Martha Ngoye, and employee Tiro Holele on Tuesday.
The commission will also hear Transnet-related evidence from former CFO Garry Pita.
On Monday Malusi Gigaba took the stand, expanding on the evidence he gave last week.
This after Gigaba revealed fresh information about how he believed his estranged wife Norma Mngoma came from a “wealthy family” and had a businessman father who lived in New York.
Last week Gigaba stunned the Zondo commission when he dropped a bombshell, claiming he was conned by Mngoma, who told him her father was a wealthy businessman who died in New York and left her an inheritance.
Mngoma had apparently told Gigaba that one of her uncles was holding the inheritance on her behalf.
On Monday, Gigaba said he “was to learn later that this so-called father was actually her fiancé who was living here in Joburg who left her inheritance. The person who passed away was her fiancé, not the father.”