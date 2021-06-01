Politics

WATCH LIVE | Prasa-related evidence the focus of state capture inquiry on Tuesday

01 June 2021 - 15:09 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will hear evidence related to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) from the head of its legal division, Martha Ngoye, and employee Tiro Holele on Tuesday.

The commission will also hear Transnet-related evidence from former CFO Garry Pita. 

On Monday Malusi Gigaba took the stand, expanding on the evidence he gave last week. 


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

This after Gigaba revealed fresh information about how he believed his estranged wife Norma Mngoma came from a “wealthy family” and had a businessman father who lived in New York.

Last week Gigaba stunned the Zondo commission when he dropped a bombshell, claiming he was conned by Mngoma, who told him her father was a wealthy businessman who died in New York and left her an inheritance.

Mngoma had apparently told Gigaba that one of her uncles was holding the inheritance on her behalf.

On Monday, Gigaba said he “was to learn later that this so-called father was actually her fiancé who was living here in Joburg who left her inheritance. The person who passed away was her fiancé, not the father.”

READ MORE

Suits and a secret suitor: Norma fibbed to me and you, Gigaba tells Zondo

Ex-minister claims estranged wife was promised ‘financial rewards’ if she delivered his head at the state capture probe
News
21 hours ago

Malusi Gigaba 'angry and pained' at Norma Mngoma dragging his family into state capture shenanigans

'I am sorry for raising my voice, chairperson, but I am filled with pain and anger at how my family is being dragged into this when they do not ...
Politics
22 hours ago

'They think the Zondo commission is Date My Family': Mzansi reacts to Malusi Gigaba testimony

The testimony of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba at the state capture inquiry on Thursday has seen him and his estranged wife Nomachule “Norma” ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Defiant Ace plays his last card: ‘Cyril, I’ll expect an apology if I win’ Politics
  2. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward ... Politics

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...