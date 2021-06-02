ANC supports rotational president for Pan African parliament

The ANC has come out in support of the rotational rule for the election of the president of the Pan African parliament.

This follows chaotic scenes during debate on the rule, which led to the collapse of an ordinary session held in Midrand this week.

A sitting for the election had to be adjourned for later this year after unseemly scenes at the parliament, which included the alleged assault of ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina by Djibril War, from Senegal, during scuffles between MPs.

At the heart of the divisions was the strong push by Sadc countries for the implementation of a rotational principle in the election of the PAP president.

In a statement on Wednesday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party had noted with dismay and deep concern the latest developments at PAP.

“It cannot be right that since the inception of the PAP in 2004, power at its highest echelons has been centralised and circulated among the western, eastern and central regions repeatedly to the exclusion of both the northern and southern regions.

“This state of affairs undermines African unity and meaningful integration of the continent's parliament that ought to be the voice of the ordinary African masses. Thus, at its next seating this matter must be addressed,” said Mabe.

He further slammed the assault against Majodina, saying that the party condemned acts of gender-based violence.

“As a country, we condemn gender-based violence wherever it rears its ugly head. We call on the department of international relations and co-operation to express our dismay through the necessary diplomatic channels. The Pan African parliament must be a home for all, and diplomatic immunities and privileges that member states carry do not give them a licence to abuse and assault each other,” said Mabe.

He said the ANC would like to reassure all MPs from across Africa that they were safe in the country.

“We condemn anyone, including in the Pan African parliament, who threatens their safety in SA. We continue to engender our view of growing intra-Africa trade which has been inaugurated by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“We reiterate what we said during our difficult past in our struggle against apartheid: 'SA cannot be an island of prosperity in a sea of poverty',” said Mabe.

TimesLIVE