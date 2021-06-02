‘Big announcement’ by DA’s Gana and Malatsi isn’t what people expected ... but it is life-changing

DA Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana and former party spokesperson Solly Malatsi have announced they will embark on a fundraising run to “keep children in school”.

The announcement comes after social media speculation that the pair may resign from the DA after a poster was shared online stating they were going to make “a very important announcement”.

While many waited with bated breath to hear their news, Gana and Malatsi shared that they were running 500km from Soweto in Gauteng to Tzaneen in Limpopo. The run will take place from July 24 to August 8 to raise funds for uniforms and sanitary pads for children living in poverty. The campaign is called The Home Run.

Speaking on Facebook Live, Gana said the run will start at the home of the late former president Nelson Mandela in Vilakazi Street. The pair hope to raise at least R500,000.

“We are doing this to help children in our villages and surrounding villages,” said Gana.

“With our run, hopefully we will inspire pupils to take their education seriously and be able to escape a life of poverty.”

“Young girls who often miss school days during their menstrual cycle can stay in school. As men, it is important to be part of the solution when it comes to conversations like these and try to find solutions for issues affecting girls and young women to study without any obstacles. That’s why we decided to do this,” said Malatsi.

On social media, many applauded the two for taking on the challenge, while others joked they were expecting something else.

Several DA members gave the initiative a thumbs up, with some pledging to take part in the run and contribute financially.

Here is a snapshot of what they had to say: