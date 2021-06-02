Gauteng sports department denies shocking claims over disbursement of Covid-19 millions

The Gauteng department of sports, arts and culture has refuted claims that it paid two companies R16.5m to disburse R13.2m in Covid-19 relief funds.

This comes after the DA in the Gauteng provincial legislature claimed that in a written reply to a question, the department’s MEC Mbali Hlophe revealed the two companies received R16.5m to disburse the R13.2m.

The department had contracted two companies, Business Arts SA and Gauteng Sports Confederation, to pay R6,000 grants to 2,201 artists and athletes who were financially impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The two companies were paid R9.9m and R6.6m respectively to distribute to beneficiaries.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the department sought to explain the two companies were paid a combined administration fee of R1.65m to disburse the relief funds and not R16.5m as claimed by the DA.

According to the department, the companies were each paid a 10% administration fee for the R13.2m meant for artists and athletes, which had a total budget of R16.5m set aside by the department.

According to the MEC’s spokesperson Nkosana Mtolo, the companies received their management fees for disbursing the funds from what was remaining of the R16.5m after disbursing R13.2m as relief.