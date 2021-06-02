MPs pile on the pressure for Ramaphosa to act against Mkhize

President Cyril Ramaphosa's plea for patience amid growing calls for him to act against alleged cronyism and corruption involving health minister Zweli Mkhize were rejected by opposition parties on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa said appropriate action would be taken when an SIU investigation into the R150m Digital Vibes contract was complete. However, he encountered more pressure from opposition leaders to sack Mkhize.

The DA's Dean Macpherson said ANC leaders were the real pandemic and that the president had failed the biggest challenge of his presidency.

“Instead of procuring vaccines, your comrades were obsessed with stealing money meant for jabs. They were the real pandemic in SA,” said Macpherson.

“You have remained silent on the biggest test of your leadership through this time, and that is the alleged corruption involving health minister Zweli Mkhize and Digital Vibes.”