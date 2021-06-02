Progress in KZN political killings as murderers get heavy sentences: Cele

Politically motivated murders in KwaZulu-Natal are getting the attention they deserve.

This was the word of police minister Bheki Cele, who addressed journalists in Durban on Wednesday, providing an update on the latest developments in the work of the interministerial committee (IMC) intervention on political killings in the province.

The IMC was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 to address the scourge of political killings in KZN. Cele said that since its formation the task team has investigated 226 dockets in which 251 arrests have been made in politically related cases.

Cele revealed that 46 accused have been found guilty, 30 of whom were convicted for murder. Out of 34 murder cases:

nine life sentences were handed down;

22 accused have had 10 to 50 years imposed on them;

12 accused have been convicted for no more than 10 years; and

the remainder are going through the court processes.

High-profile cases

Cele said a number of high-profile cases were being given priority, which included that of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa and ANCYL member Wandile Ngobeni.

Magaqa and Ngobeni's murder cases were further cast into the spotlight when two notable mayors were arrested in connection with their cases.

The then Harry Gwala district mayor Mluleki Ndobe was arrested in March 2019 and after a week in custody had the charges against him provisionally withdrawn.