'Assess who needs land most': Eastern Cape residents weigh in on Expropriation Bill

Mahlogonolo Lekantsi was among those who attended the hearings, and seconded the bill. He, however, urged the government to consider the views of ordinary citizens.

“I would like the committee to look at who exactly needs land the most. In saying that, I mean it's like we are here focused on the farmers and business people and forget the main people, those who are not interested in politics and businesses; people who have simple talents and want to develop their skills but need infrastructure.

“I am just requesting that when you expropriate the land, you should also consider those people because they vote for the government,” he told the committee.

Wonga Potwana, the DA's deputy chairperson in Matatiele, expressed an entirely opposing view.

“We are requesting the government to conduct a land audit and verify which land belongs to the government and which to private owners. It must not just assume land does not have owners.

“Some of us have already purchased the land that we have. We might not be using it now, we may use it later, but that does not mean the government should take it away from us without compensation,” he said.