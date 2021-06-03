From job creation to vaccine rollouts — five important takeaways from Cyril Ramaphosa's budget vote

R11bn has been set aside to extend the presidential employment stimulus package to promote youth employment and alleviate poverty.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the delivery of his presidency budget vote on Wednesday. He said more than 700,000 youth have benefited from the stimulus with more than 400,000 jobs created or retained.

The package was introduced last October to protect existing jobs and create employment.

Here are five important takeouts from the budget vote:

Real affect on real people

Ramaphosa said the employment stimulus package has had a positive affect on the lives of young people who are now able to support their families.

“We speak of owners of early childhood development centres across the country who are receiving grants to keep their doors open and pay their staff. Small scale farmers have been issued production input vouchers to keep their businesses afloat or even to expand them.”

Land expropriation

Ramaphosa said the government is making progress with land reform. He said the government will do everything in its power to address the need for land for the dispossessed.

“The interministerial committee on land reform, which is headed by the deputy president, is driving the recommendations of the expert advisory panel which has reported on land reform and agriculture. We commend the hard work that has been under way in the National Assembly and through public hearings across the country on amendments to section 25 of the constitution to enable the expropriation of land without compensation”.