We will be decisive in dealing with corruption, ANC Free State leaders promise

Time for impunity is over. This was the stern warning sent by Mxolisi Dukwana as the newly installed ANC Free State interim provincial committee (IPC) takes the reigns.

The structure, led by pro-Ramaphosa loyalists, officially took over the province this week after the disbandment of the provincial executive committee (PEC). It held its first meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

They take over a province marred by allegations of corruption, maladministration and failing service delivery at municipalities, as well political divisions.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of its first meeting, IPC convener Dukwana said there would be a strict focus on rooting out corruption at municipalities.

“Dealing with corruption demands commitment, political will and decisiveness — and this is what we will be demonstrating in dealing with all the rogue elements that will be found in our structures as well as in government, both the provincial government as well as the municipalities,” Dukwana said.

He said the “efficient” and “time-saving” processes would be put in place “to rid the public service of all the wrong elements”.

“We are aware of many other things that are happening in government, especially in our municipalities, and it is our resolve as this IPC to ensure that we run a clean government in all the spheres where the ANC is in control,” Dukwana said.

The installation of the IPC is a huge dent on Ace Magashule’s grip on power in the province, as it is led by supporters of his political opponent, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It means that Magashule no longer yields power in his home province and can no longer rely on it for support as he is mounting a fight to overturn his suspension.

Dukwana sang from Ramaphosa's hymn book, saying they were on a path to renew the province.

The IPC has nine months to organise the regional conferences and, ultimately, the provincial conference.

The structure announced that three of its five regions — Mangaung, Thabo Mofutsanyana and Xhariep — were ready for their conferences.

“The IPC must exist for nine months within which it must prepare a provincial conference, but the IPC will assess the state of branches whether we have proper valid members and after a proper assessment with the state of our structures, the membership, we will go to the provincial conference,” said the IPC co-ordinator Paseka Nompondo.

The newly installed IPC has also hit the ground running by asking three of its members who are facing criminal charges to immediately step aside failing which they will be suspended.

Nompondo said they had asked three of its members who are facing criminal charges to immediately vacate their positions.

“We are acting. For those who did not step aside, we’ve already started with the process to deal with that matter. So we are hopeful that by the end of the day today all of them shall have resigned or stepped aside to allow the organisation to deal with these major challenges that we are facing,” Nompondo said.

TimesLIVE