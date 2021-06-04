IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa: ‘There are referrals for disciplinary action against corruption-accused officials’

Here are five important quotes from the president:

Corruption is being dealt with

“The fight against corruption is gathering momentum because of improved state capacity and improved collaboration. Yesterday, the SIU presented its report on its work around Covid-19 procurement. Many of these investigations have been concluded. There have been referrals for disciplinary processes for officials who are involved in corruption.”

70,000 vaccines administered daily

“We have secured sufficient vaccine doses for the entire adult population of our country and the rollout is gathering pace and is proceeding. We are now at 70,000 vaccinations a day and will soon hit 100,000 vaccinations a day. We expect the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be released soon.”

Crime

“It is true the murder rate per capita in our country has nearly halved in the last 25 years, but communities are ravaged by crime, gangsterism and violence.”

Economic recovery

“As a result of the devastation caused by the pandemic, we are starting from a low base. However, most economies and agencies have adjusted their growth projections for SA, including the International Monetary Fund, which has revised upwards its projections for our growth from 2.8% to 3.1% for this year.”

Electricity regulation reform

“Municipalities are allowed to purchase their own power and discussions are being held to raise the licensing threshold for embedded generation projects. The separation of Eskom into separate entities is on track to meet its deadline of December 2021.”