Zweli Mkhize considers quitting over Digital Vibes scandal: sources

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is considering resigning over an investigation into a tender scandal, according to two people familiar with the matter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed with Mkhize three options, including that he be moved out of cabinet in a reshuffle or that he voluntarily step aside temporarily while the probe continues, said one of the people who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorised to speak about the matter. The third option is that Mkhize quit, the person said.

Mkhize didn’t answer calls or respond to a request for comment sent by mobile phone. Health ministry spokesperson Lwazi Manzi didn’t respond to requests for comment sent by text message, and presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale declined to comment.