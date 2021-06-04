Politics

Zweli Mkhize withdraws from parliament sitting, citing SIU probe

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
04 June 2021 - 08:43
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has been under intense scrutiny over R150m paid by the health department to a communications company involving two of his close associates.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has been under intense scrutiny over R150m paid by the health department to a communications company involving two of his close associates.  
Image: GCIS

Beleaguered health minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday dodged a briefing with parliament's portfolio committee on health, citing a Special Investigating Unit probe into the controversial Digital Vibes scandal.

“I have been in touch with the minister, I last spoke to the minister last night and he indicated to me that he has been advised that because of the investigation in his department that also involves or touches his name, that legally it is not correct that he is the one leading the delegation to lead us,” said portfolio committee chair Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

He said they accepted that and instead, the committee would be briefed by the department’s director-general, Dr Sandile Buthelezi.

“The minister is unable to be here because of legal advice that the process is in the department and also touches the minister.”

'I am handling it to finality': Ramaphosa denies it was a political risk to act slowly against Zweli Mkhize

'I'm handling this matter and I will handle it to finality. It is concerning, it is disturbing and I raised it frontally because of its importance - ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Mkhize was meant to give parliament an update into actions taken against individuals who played a part in the controversial tender.

The minister has been at the centre of the R150m Digital Vibes tender scandal.  

Pressure continues to mount on President Cyril Ramaphosa to place Mkhize on suspension, pending the outcomes of the SIU probe into the serious allegations. Ramaphosa has taken a cautious approach, saying he has confidence in the investigating unit’s ability to do its work.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SIU to conclude investigation into Digital Vibes and Zweli Mkhize by end of June

Mkhize has been under intense scrutiny over R150m paid by the health department to the communications company involving two of his close associates.
Politics
1 day ago

MPs pile on the pressure for Ramaphosa to act against Mkhize

President Cyril Ramaphosa's plea for patience amid growing calls for him to act against alleged cronyism and corruption involving health minister ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zweli Mkhize's woes mount as public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane opens police case against him

The health minister allegedly failed to honour three subpoena notices from the office of the public protector.
Politics
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. We’ve never seen this scale of corruption, says SIU head on PPE fraud Politics
  2. Tinned fish, a R750k watch and cash – just some of the gifts MPs enjoyed in 2019 Politics
  3. Defiant Ace plays his last card: ‘Cyril, I’ll expect an apology if I win’ Politics
  4. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward ... Politics

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...