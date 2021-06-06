Politics

Patricia de Lille confirms Covid-19 diagnosis, now isolating

06 June 2021 - 11:01 By TimesLIVE
Minister of public works and infrastructure Patricia de Lille. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille has tested positive for Covid-19, she said on Sunday.

She took the test on Friday after showing some symptoms. The minister said she is in self-quarantine, and has informed everyone she has come into contact with to do the same.

De Lille encouraged all South Africans to observe hygiene protocols to combat Covid-19, as the country tries to combat the third wave of infections.

“As we enter wave three of the pandemic, I call on all South Africans not to let their guard down,” said De Lille in a statement.

“Keep wearing your mask correctly, covering your nose and mouth. Wash or sanitise your hands regularly. Together we can beat this virus.”

Earlier this month, De Lille was in parliament for her department's budget vote, during which she spelt out how spending would be trimmed amid the country's struggling economy. On May 30, she was in Mitchells Plain, campaigning for her Good party.

The minister lost her husband, Edwin, after a long illness in February. The pair were married for 49 years.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday night the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in SA was 1,691,491.

There were 97 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the latest 24-hour period: 41 in Gauteng, 21 in Free State, 15 in the Northern Cape and 12 in the Western Cape, five in KwaZulu-Natal and three in Mpumalanga, which brings the total to 56,929 deaths.

Patient recoveries now stand at 1,574,223, representing a recovery rate of 93,2%.

TimesLIVE

