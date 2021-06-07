Politics

‘Age is just a number’ — Mzansi celebrates Gwede Mantashe getting his MBA

07 June 2021 - 07:00
Gwede Mantashe graduated from the private higher education institution Mancosa. File photo
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe after he obtained his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

Mantashe graduated from the private higher education institution Mancosa (Management College of Southern Africa) on Saturday.

He shared photos of the virtual graduation on Twitter, saying achieving the degree took courage

“Studying for an MBA requires a lot of discipline, hard work and the ability to stick to time. However, when you achieve your MBA, you don’t feel the length of the journey. It takes courage and it is an important qualification. I encourage young people to study,” said Mantashe.

Congratulating Mantashe, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the achievement demonstrated that education remained the “most powerful weapon for transforming our future”.

“This demonstrates to us that education remains a most powerful weapon for transforming our future. We are proud of you, Mqwathi, for this academic achievement, and we remain inspired by your unwavering commitment to lifelong learning,” said Ramaphosa.

The ANC also congratulated Mantashe.

“The ANC congratulates its national chairperson, comrade Gwede Mantashe, for successfully completing the Master of Business Administration with Mancosa.”

On social media, many showered the minister with words of encouragement.

Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:

