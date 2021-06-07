‘Age is just a number’ — Mzansi celebrates Gwede Mantashe getting his MBA
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe after he obtained his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.
Mantashe graduated from the private higher education institution Mancosa (Management College of Southern Africa) on Saturday.
He shared photos of the virtual graduation on Twitter, saying achieving the degree took courage
“Studying for an MBA requires a lot of discipline, hard work and the ability to stick to time. However, when you achieve your MBA, you don’t feel the length of the journey. It takes courage and it is an important qualification. I encourage young people to study,” said Mantashe.
Congratulating Mantashe, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the achievement demonstrated that education remained the “most powerful weapon for transforming our future”.
“This demonstrates to us that education remains a most powerful weapon for transforming our future. We are proud of you, Mqwathi, for this academic achievement, and we remain inspired by your unwavering commitment to lifelong learning,” said Ramaphosa.
The ANC also congratulated Mantashe.
“The ANC congratulates its national chairperson, comrade Gwede Mantashe, for successfully completing the Master of Business Administration with Mancosa.”
On social media, many showered the minister with words of encouragement.
Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:
Congratulations @GwedeMantashe1 the National Chairperson of the ANC, Co-Chairperson of Economic Cluster in Cabinet, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy on his Academic Achievement of an MBA. Proud Moment ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/1fh7Z4M4xY— Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane (@mmKubayiNgubane) June 5, 2021
Why is he standing like he’s about to say “uMama uthe ungayidli iyoghurt yam’ yes’skole.”— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 5, 2021
But Congra to him! 👏🏾 https://t.co/2Hmop6gpff
Congratulations to all those who recently graduated including Cde Tata Gwede Mantashe who just obtain his MBA.— #SASMA21...www.sasma.co.za (@MkivaU) June 5, 2021
Well done graduates!
Isinamuva liyabukwa.The regiment that dances last is admired. Good things come to those who wait and Work for them.— Thando INgxilimbela YamaXesibe Dubula (@Thando_Dubula) June 5, 2021
This is what came into my mind when I watch Mr Gwede Mantashe graduate with MBA at age 65
Gwede Mantashe you are now my motivation ...I am pleasantly amazed at you MBA degree acquisition.....— Michael Simwanza (@MichaelSimwanz6) June 6, 2021
at your age....that is impressive enough....
You are never too old to learn.....
Bravo
Congrats to Mqwathi National Chairperson Cde. Gwede Mantashe on his MBA academic achievement #Lets Make Education Fashionable ✊🏿🖤💚💛🇿🇦@GwedeMantashe1 pic.twitter.com/vBDBmNBM4N— Tee-Eye 👓 (@tshepoi) June 5, 2021
Age is a number....It is never too late....Congratulations Chair .... Congratulations SG....!!— Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) June 5, 2021