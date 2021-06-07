‘Age is just a number’ — Mzansi celebrates Gwede Mantashe getting his MBA

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe after he obtained his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

Mantashe graduated from the private higher education institution Mancosa (Management College of Southern Africa) on Saturday.

He shared photos of the virtual graduation on Twitter, saying achieving the degree took courage

“Studying for an MBA requires a lot of discipline, hard work and the ability to stick to time. However, when you achieve your MBA, you don’t feel the length of the journey. It takes courage and it is an important qualification. I encourage young people to study,” said Mantashe.