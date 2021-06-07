'This is the most unfair oversight I've ever experienced': Job Mokgoro slams government intervention in NW

“I just want to tell you that this is the most unfair oversight I've ever experienced. But I think, honourable chair, we as the provincial government, your community need to come back to these issues. We need to discuss very thoroughly your approach to oversight.”

Dodovu was hesitant to respond to the allegations, which he noted as serious.

ANC MP Maurencia Gillion came to his defence, and slammed Mokgoro. She said the committee had been established to conduct an oversight and come up with a report to parliament.

“I am very disturbed that [the] premier can pose such serious allegations against the chair. We are not here to score political points. We are here to oversee a very, very serious investigation in our oversight role as MPs.

“It is unfortunate that the chairperson of this committee is originating from the North West, and I want to plea with the leadership in the North West to please see the role of our chairperson as independent. It is under very difficult circumstances that he's trying to do his job. If the chairperson was from another province, I doubt if such outrages would come forward,” she said.

The committee on Monday received two presentations from the provincial government; one from Mokgoro's office and another from administrators who gave an overall report on the state of all the municipalities in the North West.

The report shows that the province has few functional municipalities, including Rustenburg, greater Taung and Matlosana. Meanwhile, the majority of the municipalities were either partially functional or not functional at all.