Tony Yengeni's mother, Olive, has died

07 June 2021 - 11:14
Tony Yengeni. File photo.
Image: ELIZABETH SEJAKE

The ANC said on Monday it was saddened by the passing of the mother of one of its senior leaders, Tony Yengeni.

Yengeni's mother, Olive, died after a short illness.

“The ANC joins South Africans in mourning the untimely departure of Mrs Olive Yengeni. She passed in the early hours of Sunday in her family home in Milnerton in Cape Town,” party spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

Her son is a member of the national working committee and national executive committee of the ANC.

“The ANC dips its revolutionary banner in conveying its heartfelt and sincere condolences to comrade Tony Yengeni and family on the untimely passing of their beloved mom,” said Mabe.

The ANC said she would be laid to rest in a funeral service, guided and informed by Covid-19 regulations, on Saturday in Gugulethu, Cape Town. 

