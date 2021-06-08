Africa must speak in one voice to tackle climate change, says Ramaphosa

Africa, he said, continues to be one of the most affected regions and frequently experiences phenomena associated with global warming including droughts, floods, cyclones and other extreme weather events, which have caused enormous damage to infrastructure and displaced thousands of people.

He told leaders at a that meeting that took place shortly after the virtual climate summit of world leaders convened by US President Joe Biden in April which reaffirmed that the international community needed to significantly scale up its efforts, raise the level of ambition and support developing countries with the means to implement climate actions.

He said: “Africa needs to speak with one clear voice to emphasise the primacy of multilateralism and to express our unwavering support for the full implementation of the UN Climate Change Convention and its Paris Agreement.”

He added that a strong and well-coordinated “Common African Position” was needed.

“We need to adopt key messages that encapsulate Africa’s aspirations and work together in the spirit of unity and solidarity as a continent.

“We need to send a clear message that all African countries require support from international partners and that our development space should be respected to achieve our climate goals and ambitions, while contributing our fair share to the global effort.”

Given the high unemployment rate and inequity faced by underdeveloped countries, Ramaphosa said it was not correct to expect them to meet the same timelines as developed countries to transition their economies and disinvest from fossil fuels.

Furthermore, he said, a clear signal needed to be sent that “implementation and ambition apply equally to mitigation, adaptation and support”.

He said: “Increased ambition for action must be matched with enhanced ambition for support.”