Command council extends state of disaster, urges youth to help elderly register for jabs

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) has recommended that the cabinet extends the national state of disaster to July 15, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed on Tuesday.

The NCCC sitting took place amid a dramatic shake-up which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa placing health minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave.

Mkhize, whose position will temporarily be filled by tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has been embroiled in the R150m Digital Vibes tender scandal, which is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit.

When asked whether the NCCC discussed Ramaphosa’s move, Ntshavheni said, “It is not the place and there is no point for the NCCC to discuss appointments or Digital Vibes because the matter is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit.”

The council did, however, express its concern about the Northern Cape, North West, Free State and Gauteng, which are experiencing a third wave of Covid-19. KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape are being closely monitored.