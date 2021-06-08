UIF commissioner unsuspended but still barred from going back to his job

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping's suspension may have been lifted, but he is still barred from going back to his job.

The UIF boss was placed on suspension last year after irregularities were uncovered in the disbursement of the Covid-19 temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters).

Maruping, together with CEO Fezeka Puzi and chief operations officer Judith Kumbi, were placed on suspension while the SIU investigated millions of rand which were wrongly paid.

The SIU investigation followed findings by the auditor-general that R1.3bn was paid to companies that had not submitted invoices, while some state employees who were not affected by salary cuts got money.

Further revelations were that inmates, dead people and even under-aged people also benefited from the scheme.