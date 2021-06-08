Politics

UIF commissioner unsuspended but still barred from going back to his job

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
08 June 2021 - 17:14
UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping.
Image: Supplied

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping's suspension may have been lifted, but he is still barred from going back to his job.

The UIF boss was placed on suspension last year after irregularities were uncovered in the disbursement of the Covid-19 temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters).

Maruping, together with CEO Fezeka Puzi and chief operations officer Judith Kumbi, were placed on suspension while the SIU investigated millions of rand which were wrongly paid.

The SIU investigation followed findings by the auditor-general that R1.3bn was paid to companies that had not submitted invoices, while some state employees who were not affected by salary cuts got money.

Further revelations were that inmates, dead people and even under-aged people also benefited from the scheme.

On Monday, department spokesperson Musa Zondi confirmed that the three suspended officials were back at work after the completion of the SIU investigation.

However, employment and labour deputy minister Boitumelo Moloi on Tuesday told parliament that despite the lifting of the suspension, the commissioner was yet to officially report for duty in his position.

“During the investigations by the SIU, the suspensions happened because we didn't want officials to interfere with the investigation and therefore we said we would act after having received a report. The SIU has since finalised their investigations and have made recommendations that we are implementing,” said Moloi

She would not divulge the recommendations of the SIU, or whether Maruping would be facing a disciplinary hearing.

“Yes, we have officials who are back. But I must state that the commissioner is not yet back at the fund, but he reports to the office of the DG. He is reporting to the office of the DG until the recommendations of the SIU have been implemented,” said Moloi.

“Charges have been issued to those that have something to answer for at this point. We are finalising the other matters raised on the recommendations of the SIU report.”

