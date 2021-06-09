‘I have no plans to be taken on by the state’: Inside Blade Nzimande’s feud with ‘violent’ Twitter users

A Twitter user who was among those accused of allegedly making threats and "worrisome" comments against higher education minister Blade Nzimande says she will co-operate because she has “no financial plans to be taken on by the state”.

This week Nzimande announced he was opening a case against social media users who allegedly threatened violence and physical harm against him and his family.

This after a user, who was at a restaurant where Nzimande was having lunch with his family, allegedly made threats on Twitter to hit the minister.

Nzimande was having lunch with his family at a restaurant in Howick, outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

User Moyo_Mickey responded to the alleged instigator’s comment, and reacted to reports that Nzimande was opening a case by stating she would co-operate with authorities.

“I wish to refrain from further commenting on the matter and have no financial plans to be taken on by the state,” she said.