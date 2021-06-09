‘I have no plans to be taken on by the state’: Inside Blade Nzimande’s feud with ‘violent’ Twitter users
A Twitter user who was among those accused of allegedly making threats and "worrisome" comments against higher education minister Blade Nzimande says she will co-operate because she has “no financial plans to be taken on by the state”.
This week Nzimande announced he was opening a case against social media users who allegedly threatened violence and physical harm against him and his family.
This after a user, who was at a restaurant where Nzimande was having lunch with his family, allegedly made threats on Twitter to hit the minister.
Nzimande was having lunch with his family at a restaurant in Howick, outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.
User Moyo_Mickey responded to the alleged instigator’s comment, and reacted to reports that Nzimande was opening a case by stating she would co-operate with authorities.
“I wish to refrain from further commenting on the matter and have no financial plans to be taken on by the state,” she said.
As blogger (a) I hereby— Thandolezwe (@Moyo_Mickey) June 8, 2021
1. Cooperate by helping with the serving of the summons. Email address: moyomickey@gmail.com
2. Wish to refrain from further commenting on the matter
3. Have no financial plans to be taken on by the state bawo wami https://t.co/BpT5deBN8p
The higher education department issued a statement on Monday saying the alleged instigator allegedly tweeted: “Guys I’m at a restaurant and there’s a minister here — should I hit him?”
Another person allegedly responded: “Send location, sizokusiza (we’ll come help).”
It also slammed alleged “threats and very worrisome inferences” about the work of ministers.
Responding to the instigator, Moyo_Mickey said: “Stand up and clink a glass and call attention to their table and offer a short thought ‘we deserve better from you and your friends and you deserve to be uncomfortable in public spaces until you start doing your jobs’.”
According to the department, it was apparent the Twitter user “did not only threaten the personal safety of the minister and his family, but also sought to publicly humiliate the minister”.
“When minister Nzimande was made aware of the tweets, he recognised the individual who was seated not far from where he was seated,” said the department.
“The bloggers violated Twitter rules and regulations which are against the incitement of violence and physical safety of fellow bloggers or members of the public.”