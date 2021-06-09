IEC 'technically ready' for 2021 local government elections

Preparing for the fifth municipal elections during the Covid-19 pandemic has presented the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) with one of the most difficult balancing acts, commission chairperson Glen Mashinini said on Wednesday.

“The commission is walking a tightrope. On one side is the tyranny of the elections becoming a super-spreader event, leading to further loss of human life.

“On the other side is the tyranny of the failure to adhere to the dictates of our constitution, leading to democratic backsliding and setting an undesirable precedent for the future,” said Mashinini.

He was speaking at the launch of the 2021 municipal elections mobilisation campaign.

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the local government elections would take place on October 27. The announcement followed extensive consultations with the electoral commission and Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

It is anticipated that Dlamini-Zuma will make an official proclamation on the elections in August.