ANC branches promise big turnout for ousted eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s court case next week

While ousted eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s court appearances have not drawn attendance from ANC alliance partners, party leagues and national executive committee members, next Monday’s appearance will be different, according to her supporters.

“Many leaders outside the eThekwini region and national executive structures of the movement are expected to attend the court hearing,” Ntando Khuzwayo, speaking on behalf of the supporters, said in a statement.

eThekwini branches loyal to the former mayor are adamant that not only will she win the upcoming regional conference, but she will also unite the troubled region.

This was expressed in the statement relaying progress on the galvanising of support for corruption-accused Gumede, who is scheduled to appear in the Durban high court next week.