Damage to public infrastructure is ‘an act of sabotage’: Cyril Ramaphosa

Damage to public infrastructure, whether through vandalism or theft, is nothing less than sabotage against the aspirations of South Africans, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

“Damaged infrastructure is a crime against the people of our country because when people get angry and frustrated, there is just no reason they should attack public infrastructure and prevent other people from getting service from that public infrastructure and improving infrastructure,” said Ramaphosa.

The president was updating the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on damage to infrastructure during the Covid-19 lockdown.

On damage to commuter rail networks, Ramaphosa said Metrorail experienced an alarming increase in infrastructure theft and vandalism, ranging from overhead electrical lines and electrical substations to train stations and depots. This vandalism took place in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

“These acts have a huge impact on the mobility of commuters, who depend on the affordable Metrorail services to access economic opportunities in our major urban centres,” he said.