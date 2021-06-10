IN QUOTES | Julius Malema on elections 'postponement' & 7-day deadline for schools to close

EFF leader Julius Malema says it's impossible to campaign for the local government elections in October because of Covid-19 and restrictions.

Addressing the media from the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday, Malema said if the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) cared for the wellbeing of South Africans, it would call for the postponement of elections until the pandemic is over.

He also set a seven-day deadline for schools to close amid a surge in Covid-19 infections, warning that the party would take action should this not be done.

Here are four quotes from the briefing:

Campaigning during Covid-19

“How, practically, are we going to campaign if we are to be consistent with Covid-19 protocols? Campaigns constitute a critical component of free and fair elections. As we speak now, Ramaphosa said political party activities are suspended.”

Schools must close

“Schools must close with immediate effect because our children are going to die. We give the minister seven days to close schools because we will not allow our children to die. Private schools must lead this campaign because they have the facilities to teach online. Let our children be safe.”