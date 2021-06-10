Politics

IN QUOTES | Julius Malema on elections 'postponement' & 7-day deadline for schools to close

10 June 2021 - 16:00
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema says it's impossible to campaign for the local government elections in October because of Covid-19 and restrictions.

Addressing the media from the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday, Malema said if the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) cared for the wellbeing of South Africans, it would call for the postponement of elections until the pandemic is over.

He also set a seven-day deadline for schools to close amid a surge in Covid-19 infections, warning that the party would take action should this not be done.

Here are four quotes from the briefing: 

Campaigning during Covid-19

“How, practically, are we going to campaign if we are to be consistent with Covid-19 protocols? Campaigns constitute a critical component of free and fair elections. As we speak now, Ramaphosa said political party activities are suspended.”

Schools must close 

“Schools must close with immediate effect because our children are going to die. We give the minister seven days to close schools because we will not allow our children to die. Private schools must lead this campaign because they have the facilities to teach online. Let our children be safe.”

'Young people find refuge in drugs because they have nothing to do': Julius Malema on unemployment

Julius Malema said young people are turning to drugs and crime because of unemployment.
Politics
1 week ago

Pan-Africanist Parliament  

“PAP will become a legislative body. We must be very patient with it. It will be one of the most powerful institutions in Africa. It will have teeth to bite. It needs capable leaders who will go all over the continent who ensure that it becomes a legislative body.”

Why is Cyril Ramaphosa attending the G7 summit?

“Why would a president leave his country and go to G7 when there is no electricity? Do you want to claim to have a country when you left it in darkness? My advice to Cyril is, stay at home, you are going to embarrass us at G7.” 

