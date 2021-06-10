Lessons learnt from HIV became the mainstay of our Covid-19 response: Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said SA used the lessons learnt in tackling the HIV/Aids pandemic to move swiftly and decisively in dealing with Covid-19.

She made the statement during a United Nations general assembly high level online meeting on HIV/Aids on Thursday night.

The meeting provided recommendations to guide and monitor the HIV/Aids response beyond 2021, including new concrete commitments to accelerate action to end the pandemic by 2030.

Kubayi-Ngubane said with the emergence of Covid-19, countries around the world and, in particular SA, are faced with the challenge of tackling two pandemics at the same time.

“With regards to the HIV/Aids pandemic, the government in collaboration with civil society, business, labour and other social partners, devised the largest HIV treatment programme in the world,” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

She said the excellent HIV/Aids scientific research in the public and private sectors, community health infrastructure and activism were leveraged, mobilised and in some cases repurposed for the Covid-19 response.

“Lessons learnt from HIV/Aids about collaboration, truthfulness, transparency and proactive communication became the mainstay of the Covid-19 response, with daily briefings by the health minister and members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee. The president’s national addresses on the progress made in the fight against the pandemic became the most anticipated briefings and were renamed ‘family meetings’,” she said.