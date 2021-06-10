Politics

Natasha Mazzone urges SAPS to 'speed up' investigation of Malema & Shivambu over alleged VBS looting

10 June 2021 - 12:03
DA MP Natasha Mazzone has lambasted the SA Police Service for its 'slow' investigation into the VBS charges laid by the party against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu. File image.
DA MP Natasha Mazzone has lambasted the SA Police Service for its 'slow' investigation into the VBS charges laid by the party against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu. File image.
Image: Esa Alexander

DA MP Natasha Mazzone has called on the SA Police Service to "speed up" its investigation into charges laid by the party against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu. 

This comes after Shivambu's brother, Brian, reportedly signed an acknowledgement of debt for R4.55-million with VBS Mutual Bank-linked Vele Investments; while admitting that there was “no underlying basis for the payment”

Daily Maverick reported that Brian’s attorneys insisted on a confidentiality clause when signing the acknowledgement.

Malema, Shivambu, and Brian are all implicated in the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank and the alleged looting of funds which dates back to 2018. 

Sunday Times reported that Malema allegedly personally benefited from VBS funds and companies that did business with the Limpopo government.

Malema has denied all the allegations against him.

How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house

EFF leader Julius Malema has personally benefited from millions of rands that were channelled to a company exposed as his own slush fund.
News
1 year ago

Last year, TimesLIVE reported that Malema was unfazed about reports of looming investigations into him, his family and the party's deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu.

According to the Sunday Times, the state capture inquiry allegedly issued SA's major banks with subpoenas to provide all Malema's financial records, and those of his wife, Mantoa, and his late grandmother, Sarah.

Mazzone said Brian's alleged admission had “blown" Malema and Shivambu's "cover", and called for SAPS to speed up its investigations. 

“The cloak of secrecy surrounding the admission is revealing and effectively nullifies claims by the EFF that it was not involved in the looting of pensioners’ money,” she said. 

“Now that Malema and Shivambu’s cover appears to have been blown, the DA expects SAPS to expedite its investigation so that the EFF leadership is brought to book for their alleged looting of VBS at the expense of the poor and elderly.”

Mazzone said it had been more than two years since the DA laid charges against EFF and to this day, it had not received any communication from the SAPS.

“The DA will not stop when it comes to rooting out corruption, we will continue to pressurise the police until they put corrupt politicians and officials behind bars,” she said. 

READ MORE

WATCH | VBS saga: Newly arrested released on bail, including 2 ANC bigwigs

The VBS Mutual Bank scandal saw seven more arrests by the Hawks, including two ANC bigwigs.
News
2 months ago

'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the state capture inquiry

EFF leader Julius Malema appears to be unfazed by reports of looming investigations into him, his family and the party's deputy leader, Floyd ...
News
7 months ago

'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies

The Zondo commission is going after EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu in its investigation of state capture.
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  2. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  3. Mkhize’s last act — to beg Sahpra and FDA to release the J&J vaccine Politics
  4. We’ve never seen this scale of corruption, says SIU head on PPE fraud Politics
  5. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail