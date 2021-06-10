Natasha Mazzone urges SAPS to 'speed up' investigation of Malema & Shivambu over alleged VBS looting

DA MP Natasha Mazzone has called on the SA Police Service to "speed up" its investigation into charges laid by the party against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu.

This comes after Shivambu's brother, Brian, reportedly signed an acknowledgement of debt for R4.55-million with VBS Mutual Bank-linked Vele Investments; while admitting that there was “no underlying basis for the payment”

Daily Maverick reported that Brian’s attorneys insisted on a confidentiality clause when signing the acknowledgement.

Malema, Shivambu, and Brian are all implicated in the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank and the alleged looting of funds which dates back to 2018.

Sunday Times reported that Malema allegedly personally benefited from VBS funds and companies that did business with the Limpopo government.

Malema has denied all the allegations against him.