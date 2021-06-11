Cyril Ramaphosa on load-shedding: four things he has said so far

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave South Africans hope on Thursday when he announced the lifting of the power generation licence to reduce load-shedding. This comes as citizens fume over the ongoing cuts by power utility Eskom.

On Wednesday, Eskom doubled the frequency of stage 2 load-shedding and implemented stage 4. This meant customers were scheduled for load-shedding 12 times over a four-day period for two hours at a time, or 12 times over an eight-day period for four hours at a time.

Here’s a wrap of what the president has said about load-shedding so far:

Companies will be able to build their own generation capacity

As reported by Thabo Mokone for Sunday Times Daily, Ramaphosa said the amendment of schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act will allow the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to increase the private electricity generation threshold from 1MW to 100MW.

The president said this will help boost the economy and reduce the impact of load-shedding. Companies will be allowed to sell the excess power to the national grid.