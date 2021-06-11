IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa on vandalised schools and removing the ‘temptation for corruption’

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday more than 1,700 schools were vandalised and had equipment stolen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He called on local governments across the country to ensure repairs and maintenance of infrastructure.

He said this during a question and answer session with members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

He also spoke about the government’s efforts to fight corruption, and called for transparency.

Here are five responses from the president:

Destroying public infrastructure is costly

“Commuter rail is a priority, schools are a priority and many areas where damage has taken place. We are facing enormous challenges of a fiscal nature. That is why when people damage public infrastructure they must realise that in the end it is easy to damage but to rebuild is much more expensive.”

More than 1,700 schools vandalised

“The department of basic education reports that more than 1,700 schools across the country were vandalised or had equipment stolen since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown. KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Eastern Cape were the worse affected provinces.

“Responsibility for the maintenance and repair of these schools is the responsibility of the provincial departments of education.”