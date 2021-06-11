Load-shedding set SA’s economy back R25bn in two weeks — David Maynier

Eskom’s on-and-off load-shedding has cost SA’s economy about R25bn over the last two weeks.

This is according to the Western Cape’s minister of finance and economic opportunities David Maynier.

On Thursday, Maynier welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act will be amended to increase the licensing threshold for embedded generation projects from 1MW to 100MW.

Ramaphosa said this will help boost the economy and reduce the impact of load-shedding and companies will be allowed to sell the excess power to the national grid.