Politics

Load-shedding set SA’s economy back R25bn in two weeks — David Maynier

11 June 2021 - 11:30
Rolling power cuts hit the economy hard every time the lights go out. Stock photo.
Rolling power cuts hit the economy hard every time the lights go out. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

Eskom’s on-and-off load-shedding has cost SA’s economy about R25bn over the last two weeks.

This is according to the Western Cape’s minister of finance and economic opportunities David Maynier. 

On Thursday, Maynier welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act will be amended to increase the licensing threshold for embedded generation projects from 1MW to 100MW.

Ramaphosa said this will help boost the economy and reduce the impact of load-shedding and companies will be allowed to sell the excess power to the national grid.

Ramaphosa unveils plan to rescue SA from load-shedding mess

Firms will be allowed to generate 100MW of their own electricity, and sell their excess power to the national grid
Politics
20 hours ago

Maynier said load-shedding was costing the economy about R500m per stage per day, and costing the Western Cape economy R75m per stage per day. 

“In the last two weeks, it has cost the country’s economy about R25bn, and the Western Cape about R3.85bn,” he said. 

“We need to urgently finalise schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act and clarify which categories of projects are covered by the relaxation and ensure the permitting and registration requirements do not become another regulatory spiderweb causing unnecessary delays in the delivery of additional energy supply in SA.”

He said the country remains in an energy crisis and large-scale private sector participation in energy generation, in partnership with government, will be key to addressing the current shortfall in the Western Cape. 

“This is a positive move that will give much-needed certainty to investors and increase access to affordable, renewable energy in SA.”

Dark times: We've had 560 hours of load-shedding so far in 2021

According to data from Eskom Se Push, we could be on course to have the highest number of hours of blackouts since 2015
News
1 day ago

According to data shared by EskomSePush, Eskom has implemented more than 559 hours of stages 1, 2 and 3 load-shedding in the first half of 2021.

It is believed SA could be on course to have the highest number of hours of blackouts since 2015, which was 1,374 hours. 

According to Eskom, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 10pm on Sunday due to continued delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations.

“The emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past days to avoid load-shedding during the day. This has resulted in these being depleted and reducing available capacity,” Eskom said.

“It is therefore necessary to implement load-shedding continuously to replenish the emergency reserves.”

MORE:

EXPLAINER | What Eskom’s stage 4 load-shedding means

Although load-shedding in the past few weeks has been on stage 1 and stage 2, Eskom announced on Wednesday that it will move to stage 4 load-shedding ...
News
1 day ago

POLL | Load-shedding is here to stay — do you have an alternative?

Eskom said load-shedding will continue "for the foreseeable future" and urged residents to use electricity wisely.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Awks! Load-shedding sabotages Lindiwe Zulu's live interview

"It sounded like she was at the climax of her speech and Eskom be like 'not today sweets, not today'," joked one Twitter user.
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  2. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  3. We’ve never seen this scale of corruption, says SIU head on PPE fraud Politics
  4. Mkhize’s last act — to beg Sahpra and FDA to release the J&J vaccine Politics
  5. Ramaphosa unveils plan to rescue SA from load-shedding mess Politics

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail