Malema lashes out at 'flip-flopping' EFF members: We don't have time for Facebook celebrities

EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out at members of his party who flip-flop, saying the organisation is “not a Holiday Inn”.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday at the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg, Malema said the party would release a list of suspended representatives on June 24.

He said the suspension was the best way to get rid of members who do not lead by the party's vision.

“We are almost seven years old now. We cannot still be explaining to leaders what they must do. You come and join politics and in less than seven years you earn money from politics but you don't add value? Just add something. Add value!” Malema exclaimed.

Watch the video from the 1:59:10 mark: