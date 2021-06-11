Politics

Malema lashes out at 'flip-flopping' EFF members: We don't have time for Facebook celebrities

11 June 2021 - 11:30
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out at members of his party who flip-flop, saying the organisation is “not a Holiday Inn”. 

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday at the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg, Malema said the party would release a list of suspended representatives on June 24. 

He said the suspension was the best way to get rid of members who do not lead by the party's vision. 

“We are almost seven years old now. We cannot still be explaining to leaders what they must do. You come and join politics and in less than seven years you earn money from politics but you don't add value? Just add something. Add value!” Malema exclaimed.

Watch the video from the 1:59:10 mark:

Malema said strengthening the party was not based on friendship but hard work. 

“Anyone who joined another and think that they can come back here to the EFF, they are not welcomed back. Anyone who has left the EFF to wear another political party's T-shirt is not welcomed back,” he said. 

“EFF is not a Holiday Inn, where you check in and check out.  

“There is no check in and check out here. If you check in, you check in forever. If you check out, you must go forever.”

Malema also took a jab at former members who use the party's name to gain popularity on social media, saying the party has no time for “Facebook celebrities who insult the organisation and cost us votes”. 

READ MORE:

Malema says local government elections should be postponed to save lives

The government’s decision to forge ahead with the fifth municipal elections later this year during a global pandemic was a reckless one which would ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Natasha Mazzone urges SAPS to 'speed up' investigation of Malema & Shivambu over alleged VBS looting

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said Brian Shivambu's admission that he illegally benefited from the VBS Mutual Bank saga had “blown the cover of Julius Malema ...
Politics
23 hours ago

It’s racism, says Malema about attempts to remove him from JSC

The EFF leader dismissed calls for his removal from the Judicial Service Commission as "a racist attempt to continue the influence of the Indian ...
Politics
19 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  2. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  3. We’ve never seen this scale of corruption, says SIU head on PPE fraud Politics
  4. Mkhize’s last act — to beg Sahpra and FDA to release the J&J vaccine Politics
  5. Ramaphosa unveils plan to rescue SA from load-shedding mess Politics

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail