Cyril Ramaphosa pleased with commitments made at G7, says manufacturing of J&J shots will recommence soon

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is confident the annual G7 summit will yield positive results and afford many countries the financial muscles they need to deal with the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He made the remarks on Sunday in the UK where he addressed members of the media after the summit.

“We are pleased to say that the G7 countries have committed quite a lot of support and assistance in the form of making vaccines available and in some cases, allowing exports to go into African countries and indeed other parts of the world,” he said.

Among other issues, he urged leaders to address the substantial financing gap for testing, treatment and vaccination against Covid-19.