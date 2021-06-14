ANC to 'leave no office untouched' as staff cuts loom to lower party wage bill

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the party will leave no office untouched in reducing its bloated salary bill, including a possible reduction of staff by almost half.

The governing party has been struggling to pay staff salaries on time since 2019.

Speaking to Gauteng radio station 702 on Monday, Mashatile confirmed a Sunday Times report that the party was auditing its employees and had found a number of ghost workers on its payroll.

Mashatile said a report on the party's financial woes, recommending a staff cut, was compiled in 2019 but was not acted on due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“We then took a decision to wait until the situation gets better because that report basically points to the fact that we need to cut down on staff and we just felt it was not the right time to do that, so we delayed the report. We have now revised it and officials have agreed that our salary bill is unsustainable,” he said.

Ghost workers and those approaching pensionable age were expected to be the first to be removed from the wage bill.