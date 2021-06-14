Covid-19 exposed weaknesses in SA's food systems: agriculture minister, Thoko Didiza

Agriculture, land affairs and rural development minister Thoko Didiza says the Covid-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in the country's “food systems”.

Speaking during a webinar she was hosting on youth in agriculture, the minister said: “Our logistic systems, particularly on food delivery, also showed their weaknesses.

“We saw the challenges that a number of vulnerable communities in our rural areas, our informal areas and in our townships at times did not access their food at the time at which they would have wanted to. All of these, in my view, were a reminder that our food systems are weak and therefore it needs strengthening.”

Didiza said the pandemic highlighted the need for greater food security in SA.

“Covid-19 has laid bare the fault lines that remain in our agricultural sector. The continued inequality made it difficult, particularly for smallholder farmers, to absorb the shocks caused by Covid-19.”