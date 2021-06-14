IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa says inaction in overcoming global health crisis will cost lives

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on G7 members to support a Covid-19 Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (Trips) waiver and engage in negotiations that will massively and rapidly expand vaccine production in Africa and across the world.

Speaking at the summit held in the UK over the weekend, Ramaphosa said inaction to overcome the current global health crisis would cost lives.

Ramaphosa was invited by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the summit in recognition of SA’s leadership role on the continent and globally in the fight against the pandemic.

Here are five quotes from Ramaphosa’s remarks at the G7 leaders’ summit:

Grave crisis

“The negotiations must be concluded soon because the cost of inaction is measured in people’s lives.

“If the world is to emerge from this grave crisis, it is essential we work together to mobilise and direct resources to those countries in the greatest need, and that we do so now.”