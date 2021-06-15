Politics

Acting health minister Kubayi-Ngubane takes aim at fake news

15 June 2021 - 10:40
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has urged South Africans not to fall for fake news about Covid-19. File photo.
Image: GCIS/JAIRUS MMUTLE

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has cautioned about the spread of fake news regarding Covid-19, saying false information makes it harder to curb the spread of the coronavirus. 

Speaking on SABC News, Kubayi-Ngubane urged citizens to double-check messages they receive and not fall victim to false information.

“When SA heard about level 1, people started thinking Covid-19 is gone. It is not gone. It is still here and we have to make sure we protect ourselves,” said Kubayi-Ngubane. 

“There is a lot of fake news that goes around. Some people say, 'Because I have had Covid-19 previously, I will not get it again.' This is not true. Others think, 'Because I have been vaccinated, I will not get Covid-19.' That is also not true.

“It is important for us to remember the basics and when you are not sure, please ask health practitioners in your area. Reach out to the national health department website.”

KZN health department slams fake vaccine sites walk-in messages

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has shut down a fake message claiming walk-ins are welcome at several Covid-19 vaccination sites in Durban.
News
2 weeks ago

Over the past few weeks, government has slammed fake news making the rounds on social media. 

Late last month, the basic education department debunked a fake message about school closures, and the KwaZulu-Natal health department slammed a fake message claiming walk-ins are welcome at several Covid-19 vaccination sites in Durban.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) warned the public about fake messages making the rounds on social media and targeting Covid-19 social relief grant beneficiaries.

The message, shared on social media platforms, led some people to believe beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant would receive “triple pay” of R1,050 if they had not received payments in past months.

The agency rubbished the message, saying it was not true and does not come from Sassa.

Last year, government implemented a solution to curb the spreading of fake news and misinformation about Covid-19. It said spreading fake news or disinformation about Covid-19 was a punishable offence, citing arrests have already been made and will continue if people persist in spreading fake news.

