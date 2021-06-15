AfriForum's attempt to grill Ramaphosa ruled offside

AfriForum's desperate attempt to cross-examine ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was ruled offside by state capture commission chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, on Tuesday.

The pressure group sought to grill Ramaphosa on his party's so-called “cadre deployment” policy.

But Zondo was not convinced that AfriForum met the legal requirement to qualify to cross-examine a person who had not implicated them.

According to the commission rules, only people or organisations that have been implicated have the right to apply for leave to cross-examine witnesses who implicate them. In this respect, said Zondo, Ramaphosa had not even mentioned AfriForum.

Granting the organisation the opportunity to grill the president would lead to an open season of everyone applying to cross-examine whichever witness they deemed a target.

AfriForum's legal counsel, Mia du Plessis, tried in vain to convince Zondo otherwise, arguing that the organisation was representing 280,000 of its members and other supporters who were directly affected by ANC cadre deployment.