WATCH | Awkward moment over Joe Biden's Ramaphosa 'moemish'

There was an awkward moment at the G7 summit in England over the weekend when US President Joe Biden wrongfully suggested that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to introduce President Cyril Ramaphosa at the meeting of world leaders.

Biden corrected Johnson's introduction of Ramaphosa after the US president thought that Johnson didn't mention which country Ramaphosa was from.

After introducing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramaphosa and South Korean President Moon Jae-in and exclaiming that they had brought good weather with them, Johnson was interrupted.

“And the president of SA,” Biden exclaimed.

“And the president of SA, as I said earlier on,” Johnson replied.

“Oh, you did?” Biden asked.

“I did, I certainly did,” Johnson replied while laughing at the gaffe.

Watch the video below: