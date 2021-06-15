President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on government’s Covid-19 response
15 June 2021 - 19:45
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday night address the nation on the government’s response to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
The address comes as SA grapples with the third wave of the pandemic. The number of Covid-19 infections has been rapidly increasing, with most cases recorded in Gauteng.
The government has been urged to impose stricter lockdown regulations in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
TimesLIVE