Politics

What Phumzile Van Damme will do after leaving parliament

15 June 2021 - 13:30
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says she is not yet done with politics. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has cleared the air about her political future, revealing she has left active politics and is “now an independent consultant”.

Van Damme resigned as a DA MP last month, citing the influence of a “clique of individuals”. She said her resignation was not linked to a perception that the DA had morphed into a “racist party”.

On Monday, Van Damme said goodbye to parliament after 11 years of serving as a member.

“Came in to sign some stuff, collect some stuff, drop off some stuff. Eleven years. A good innings. Onto the next episode. See you soon,” she wrote on Twitter.

Van Damme hinted that her work for SA was not done and she was excited about her upcoming project.

She, however, reiterated she would not join another political party.

“The work for SA continues. Worry not. Albeit in a different capacity and focused on misinformation 2021 election. Excited to give this singular focus and a subject I’m a global consultant on,” she said.

Last year, Van Damme slammed suggestions she would “soon sing the EFF tune”, saying she would “rather die” than join the party.

Van Damme has opened up in recent weeks about writing a book and on Monday said she was leaving active politics.

“I’m not a politician but an independent consultant. I haven’t relinquished my party membership but if my work or a particular project requires that I do so to solidify my independence, I may have to,” said Van Damme.

Van Damme’s former colleague, DA Gauteng MP Makashule Gana, said she would be back soon, with Van Damme hinting she may return to active politics in the future.

