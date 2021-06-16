Cyril Ramaphosa outlines actions to reduce 64% youth unemployment rate

Ramaphosa said the platform is already supporting more than 1.4-million young people, with the hopes of growing this number by an additional three million young people over the next five years.

He also launched mPowa, a new platform in the SA Youth network developed by mLab in partnership with the department of science and innovation.

“It aims to provide young work-seekers and entrepreneurs with information about services and support available in their area. This platform builds on the success of the Youth Explorer, which has gathered and verified data on the services available to young people across the country.”

The president said government was piloting a new model of skills development where training is directly linked to employment in key growth sectors of the economy.

“In its first phase, this will create training and job opportunities for young people in digital skills and global business services. This is in addition to the 137,000 learning opportunities created through online courses in digital skills by the National Electronic Media Institute of SA and the department of communications and digital technologies.”

Ramaphosa revealed that the department of small business development and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) had expanded the target of youth-owned enterprises to reach 15,000 young entrepreneurs through a Challenge Fund supported by the department, the NYDA and the European Union.

“Through these programmes we will create real opportunities for young people to grow their skills and earn an income. SAYouth.mobi is the door through which young people can view and access these opportunities. The challenge of youth unemployment can seem insurmountable. However, we know what we need to do to address it.”

TimesLIVE