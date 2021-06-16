Luthuli House reinstates membership of Eastern Cape ANC strongman and deputy mayor

The ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC) has overturned the decision of the party’s Eastern Cape disciplinary committee to suspend two high-ranking party members.

The two, whose party membership was suspended for five years by the ANC Eastern Cape provincial disciplinary committee (PDC), are OR Tambo municipality speaker Xolile Nkompela and deputy mayor Robert Nogumla.

The two were relegated to the political wilderness for five years following heightened ANC-linked political tensions in the municipality, located in the party’s second biggest region in the country.

Nkompela, who is a provincial executive committee (PEC) member, once led the region with a strong grip and continues to yield influence in its political machinations, with most of the chaos in the municipality attributed to his tiff with the ANC’s provincial leadership.

He and Nogumla had their ANC membership suspended after defying a PEC instruction that they step down from the municipal council after it suspended the municipal manager.

They appealed to head office, citing procedural unfairness and claiming they were being targeted.

The Luthuli House NDC chaired by Midred Oliphant concluded the PDC was not procedurally above board when it convened the hearing that led to Nkompela and Nogumla’s membership being suspended.