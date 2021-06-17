DA lambastes Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane for spending R150,000 on cook-off with Somizi

The cook-off between tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung cost R150,000.

This is according to Kubayi-Ngubane, who was responding to a parliamentary question posed by the DA.

The cook-off, which was meant to promote township tourism, took place on May 17, before the department of tourism’s budget vote on May 18.

It was held at DJ Shimza’s restaurant, The Hang Awt, in Thembisa.

The event sparked outrage, as people questioned how it was supposed to boost the country’s tourism and why Mhlongo-Motaung, and not a young professional chef, was involved.

Questions regarding how much the department paid Mhlongo-Motaung were also raised, with Kubayi-Ngubane claiming the celebrity was not paid and only the restaurant was booked.

“I understand he normally charges a lot of money, but he didn’t,” Kubayi-Ngubane told Power 98.7 at the time.