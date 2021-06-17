Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Money makes the world go round: a broke ANC and a desperate, diamond-digging populace

17 June 2021 - 17:29 By Mike Siluma, Orrin Singh, Sibongakonke Shoba and Paige Muller
Hordes of people turned out to claim their share of minerals found in the ground in KwaHlathi, near Ladysmith in KZN.
Hordes of people turned out to claim their share of minerals found in the ground in KwaHlathi, near Ladysmith in KZN.
Image: Mluleki Mdletshe

This week's top political stories have revolved around the rand. It's no secret that SA's economy has been under strain and it seems that everyone from paupers to politicians have been trying to recover. 

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss the ruling party's shrinking purse. This after scores of disgruntled staffers took to the streets at the party’s headquarters, Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD, on Tuesday to air their grievances over late and unpaid salary payments, provident funds, medical aid and other “unfair” labour practices. What do the ANC's recent money woes mean for the party? 

We also discuss the unofficial “diamond rush”' under way in KwaZulu-Natal, where more than 1,000 fortune seekers have flocked to the village of KwaHlathi in search of what they believed to be diamonds after a discovery of unidentified stones in the area.

Despite these stones having not been authenticated and that mining them without proper authorisation is illegal, hundreds of desperate South Africans have been spending their days trying to gather as many of these “precious” rocks as they can. 

Join the discussion here: 

What you will hear: 

(01:14) The ANC’s cash crisis. What are its origins and what will the political effect of the crisis be for SA? 

(11:58) The politics of KZN's so-called “diamond rush” people digging in search of instant riches.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Dreams of easier life as 'diamond rush' grips KZN after discovery of unidentified stones

Some people have started selling the stones, with the starting price ranging from R100 to R300.
News
2 days ago

'Diamond rush' in KZN sparks call for calm, pending inspection

Geological and mining experts will be dispatched to KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, where throngs of people have gathered in the belief they have found ...
News
4 days ago

ANC members protest at Luthuli House over unpaid salaries and ‘unfair’ labour practices

ANC acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte says it will require sober and decisive action to deal with the problems currently faced by the ruling ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  2. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  3. Defiant Ace plays his last card: ‘Cyril, I’ll expect an apology if I win’ Politics
  4. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  5. Ramaphosa unveils plan to rescue SA from load-shedding mess Politics

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...