Can your employer force you to take the Covid-19 jab? Minister Thulas Nxesi clears the air

Companies should find a reasonable resolution that accommodates all parties when employees refuse to be vaccinated on medical or constitutional grounds.

This is according to employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi, who issued new directives for workplace vaccinations this week.

Nxesi said this formed part of the new consolidated direction on occupational health and safety measures in certain workplaces.

Sunday Times last month reported that businesses, labour and government reached an agreement at Nedlac regarding workplace Covid-19 vaccine guidelines.

Employees will be encouraged to get their jabs and will be given paid time off to do so, but cannot be dismissed for declining the vaccination.