Political leaders are contributing to the increase in Covid-19 infections, says acting health minister

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has criticised some political leaders for “irresponsible” behaviour and hosting mass public gatherings amid the surge in Covid-19 infections.

She said political leaders should be exemplary and protect the lives of their supporters.

Speaking at the portfolio committee on health on Thursday, Kubayi-Ngubane said the country is “technically in the third wave of infections”, and urged political leaders to adhere to the tightened Covid-19 restrictions to prevent infections.

“Gauteng is our major concern. We can call it ‘the fires are burning in Gauteng’. What is most concerning is what one observed yesterday [Wednesday]. Many of us would have seen from social media and TV that mass gatherings happened yesterday [Youth Day], despite the fact that alert level 3 was called and regulated.